Super Dancer chapter 2 is all set to launch on 30 September, Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony television. The show has selected 12 contestants from across the country and will soon be seen showing their magic and Mehnat to the audience. The show will see Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anuraag Basu and Geeta Kapur retaining their positions as the judges of the show.

When there are kids, you can expect the expected. One of the contestant Aryan Verma who hails from Ghaziabad tried his luck to impress the judges during the audition phase. The 12 year old boy stunned everyone with his performance but he felt this was not enough. Going beyond the usual, Aryan got delicious ‘Gulab Jamuns’ for judge Anuraag Basu only to impress and get selected. He further went on to say that he got gulab jamuns for Anuraag as he thinks Anuraag looks like a gulab jamun.

Shilpa and Geeta had a hearty laugh leaving Anuraag embarrassed but guess what the boy’s charm and dance both worked for him and the judges selected him to be a part of Super Dancer chapter 2.