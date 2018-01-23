Super Dancer 2 gets 3rd extension, read to know all the details

Kids’ reality shows have been quite a hit this season. It started with the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma L’il Champs which was on air for more than six months. Another super hit kids’ programme is Super Dancer 2. The second chapter, as it is called, has been quite popular amongst the mass and a constant in the TRP charts.

Owing to the rage it has been, the makers have now given the dance reality show another extension third time in a row. The programme has already got two extensions in this season itself. In fact, due to one extension, the makers also had let go their host Rithvik Dhanjani and replace him with Jay Bhanushali.

Now according to our intel, the channel has already given thumbs up to the technicians to extend their tenure for the shooting. “Sony hasn’t officially announced yet, however, the production house has been informed,” a source revealed.

According to the third extension now the show will tentatively air till 24 March. The second season was supposed to wrap up by 10 March however, now with two weeks of extension, the grand finale has been extended. Unless the makers are planning to extend it for a few more episodes, the weekly will wrap up by 24 March.

This will be a good news for all the loyal fans of Super Dancer. Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates and exclusive stories.