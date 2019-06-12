Super Dancer Chapter 3’s ‘Gully Boy’ Tejas finds a fan in Remo D’Souza

MUMBAI: Yet another blockbuster weekend is back with breathtaking performances on Sony Entertainment Television’s kid’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. As the show is on the verge of its finale all the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make their viewers follow their dance. One such contestant is 9-year-old Tejas Verma from Maharashtra who has gained tremendous fan following with his performances. Not only the janta but also the celebrities have shown support to these talented kids.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Tejas will be seen performing a duo with Ex-Super Dancer winner Ditya Bhande from Mumbai on the song ‘Chammak challo’. Both the performers will be seen experimenting and blending new age Bollywood dance moves with hip-hop. After a successful win on Super Dancer, Ditya went on to be a part of popular Tamil film named, ‘Laxmi’. In their performance Tejas and Ditya humorously depicted how Mamaji (Paritosh Tripathi) flirts with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Later in the show, Tejas and Ditya will also be seen performing in a trio with Super Guru Tushar on the song, ‘Man Mohini.’. Impressed by his performance Shilpa mentioned, “In the entire song of 24 beats Tejas and Ditya didn’t miss even a single beat which was commendable. I wanted to stand in between the performances to appreciate the dance moves but, I was confused when to stand because all the dance steps were equally amazing.”

Further in the show Tejas got a bumper surprise by Ex-Super guru of Super Dancer Ruel who performed a hip-hop segment will his troop ‘I am Hip-hop’. Moreover, ace dace choreographer Remo Dsouza’s sent a vide message for Tejas. He mentioned, “I watch all the performances of Tejas on Super Dancer Chapter 3. I appreciate the way he keeps his spirt and energy high in all his performances. My vote is locked for ‘Gully boy’ Tejas Verma”.

As the show is on the verge of its finale, it’s time for the audiences to vote for the potential contestant and help them win the coveted title of, ‘Dance ka Kal’. The viewers can download the Sony Liv app and vote their favourite contestant to help them win.