Super Dancer choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge blessed with a baby boy

View this post on Instagram

WHAT A DAY FOR MY ANGEL BABY BOY YO BE BORN Date - 15 AUGUST We gave birth to our angel healthy BABY BOY and now our life will have the most beautiful moments every second... can’t wait to love him more than anyone, to take care of him always, to protect him always, and being the best parents for him in all the situations.. Our ROCKSTAR, SUPERSTAR, HERO our SIMMBA is gonna rock his life ENTERTAINMENT KA BAHUBALI Can’t express the feeling in words CRIED, SMILED was looking at him continuously, We know how this moment came into our life So keep your blessings with us three always and share you prayers and love to us too ( AALA RE AALA SIMMBA AALA) Rest memories will keep sharing on my social site always as I get time LOVE TO ALL KEEP WINNING HEARTS BAPPA MORAYA BAPPA LAKSH THEV STAY BLESSED STAY HEALTHY STAY POSITIVE #parenthood #babyboy #rockstar #dad #mom #babylove #angel #keepwinninghearts #blessed #bappamoraya #bappalakshthev #gratitude #happy #happiness #emotions #smile #cried #preciousmoment #newphase #newjourney #anewmember