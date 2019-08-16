News

Super Dancer choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge blessed with a baby boy

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Aug 2019 08:03 AM
Well-known choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge, who has featured in dance shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Super Dancer, is now a proud father. Yes, Vaibhav Ghuge, who is happily married to Meghna Suryawanshi, is blessed with a baby boy. The little star was born on 15th August that is on an Independence Day. Vaibhav shared the good news by announcing it on his Instagram profile. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram

WHAT A DAY FOR MY ANGEL BABY BOY YO BE BORN Date - 15 AUGUST We gave birth to our angel healthy BABY BOY and now our life will have the most beautiful moments every second... can’t wait to love him more than anyone, to take care of him always, to protect him always, and being the best parents for him in all the situations.. Our ROCKSTAR, SUPERSTAR, HERO our SIMMBA is gonna rock his life ENTERTAINMENT KA BAHUBALI Can’t express the feeling in words CRIED, SMILED was looking at him continuously, We know how this moment came into our life So keep your blessings with us three always and share you prayers and love to us too ( AALA RE AALA SIMMBA AALA) Rest memories will keep sharing on my social site always as I get time LOVE TO ALL KEEP WINNING HEARTS BAPPA MORAYA BAPPA LAKSH THEV STAY BLESSED STAY HEALTHY STAY POSITIVE #parenthood #babyboy #rockstar #dad #mom #babylove #angel #keepwinninghearts #blessed #bappamoraya #bappalakshthev #gratitude #happy #happiness #emotions #smile #cried #preciousmoment #newphase #newjourney #anewmember

A post shared by Vaibhav ghuge (@vabs_blockbusterentertainer) on

Many congratulations!
Tags > Vaibhav Ghuge, Meghna Suryawanshi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Super Dancer,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Tara from Satara

Launch of Tara from Satara
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days