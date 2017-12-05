Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Super Dancer mourns Shashi Kapoor’s demise; halts shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 02:13 PM

The shooting of the popular dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 was halted mid-way in order to pay tribute to veteran actor-filmmaker, Shashi Kapoor, who breathed his last yesterday.

Judges of the show, actress - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker - Anurag Basu and choreographer - Geeta Kapur along with the entire cast, crew and audience

stood in silence to pay homage. Also present on the set were actors, Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

"We halted the shoot the minute we heard the news and stood up to pay respects. I am deeply saddened to hear about this. He was one of the finest and stylish actors in the industry. You shall always remain in our hearts Shashi Kapoor. Rest in peace," Raveena posted on Instagram with a throwback image of the actor.

Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at 5:20 pm at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was already hospitalized. Shashi Kapoor was 79.  

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Super Dancer chapter 2, Sony Entertainment Television, Shashi Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top