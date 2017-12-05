Super Dancer mourns Shashi Kapoor’s demise; halts shoot

The shooting of the popular dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 was halted mid-way in order to pay tribute to veteran actor-filmmaker, Shashi Kapoor, who breathed his last yesterday.

Judges of the show, actress - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker - Anurag Basu and choreographer - Geeta Kapur along with the entire cast, crew and audience

stood in silence to pay homage. Also present on the set were actors, Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

"We halted the shoot the minute we heard the news and stood up to pay respects. I am deeply saddened to hear about this. He was one of the finest and stylish actors in the industry. You shall always remain in our hearts Shashi Kapoor. Rest in peace," Raveena posted on Instagram with a throwback image of the actor.

Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at 5:20 pm at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was already hospitalized. Shashi Kapoor was 79.

(Source: IANS)