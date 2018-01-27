Home > Tv > Tv News
Supriya feels lucky to be a part of Mere Sai

27 Jan 2018 12:46 PM
Mumbai, 27 January 2018: Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar says she is honoured to do a cameo appearance in "Mere Sai". 
 
As we exclusively reported,  Supriya will portray the role of Suhasini, a troubled mother who finds solace through a chance encounter with Sai Baba that changes her life forever.
 
"Yes, it is true that I am portraying the role of Suhasini in 'Mere Sai'. I feel blessed and honoured to be part of this immensely popular show amongst Sai followers. I would like to share something personal. My grandmother, who is no more, was fortunate to receive Baba's blessings in person. She was a baby during that period of 1913 to 1918," Supriya said in a statement. 
 
 
"When I see 'Mere Sai' and young children in the show being blessed by Baba, I feel overwhelmed thinking that in the history of time my grandmother too was one the few lucky ones. Her devotion to Sai grew with her age. And I feel that all these blessings have kept her family actually following what all saints preach."
 
The actress added that she is a student of Sai Baba's pristine teachings of upholding faith and patience." All of us just need to open our hearts to receive blessings, " she added. 
 
The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television. 
