Supriya & Vaibhav work together after 14 years

Mumbai:Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mere Sai’ newest member Supriya Pilgaonkar has more than one reason to rejoice after being a part of the widely loved show. A veteran from Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry, Supriya is a force to reckon with and has won accolades in both industries.

Vaibhav Mangle, another well-known artist from the Marathi entertainment industry is a part of the show from its inception. Supriya, on learning about Vaibhav bagging the role of Kulkarni in Mere Sai had congratulated him without realizing that she too would be a part of the project soon. It was a joyful reunion on the sets of 'Mere Sai' with both the artists sharing screen space together again after a period of 14 years. Both of them reminisced memories from the projects that they worked on earlier and how pleasant it was to work together again.

When contacted Supriya Pilgaonkar confirmed the news and shared, “I began my entertainment career with the Marathi industry and gradually also secured work in the Hindi entertainment space. Vaibhav has been a dear friend from a long time. In fact, his first movie ‘Navra Maajha Navasaacha’ was directed by my husband (Sachin Pilgaonkar). When I got to know about him being a part of 'Mere Sai' I called and congratulated him. I have always seen him perform comic roles and it peaked my curiosity to watch him portray a negative avatar and how Sai with his grace and blessings bring a positive change in the character. It’s a wonderful experience working along with Vaibhav.”