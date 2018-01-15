Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Suraj to be forced to kill Chakor in Colors’ Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2018 03:48 PM

The ardent followers of Colors’ popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) recently saw how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has been desperately trying to remind Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) about the relationship they share and that they are a much in-love couple.

Also Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has been trying to harass Chakor by creating obstacles in her already traumatic life.  

However, we hear that the forthcoming track of the series has a lot more drama in store. Read on –

As always, our favourite TV characters are celebrating the Makar Sankranti festivities with their audience and as a part of the track, a kite flying contest. In the competition, Imli will lose to Chakor.

Subsequently, Suraj will turn more caring towards Chakor. The festivity will unfold some major drama ahead where Chakor will land up in trouble. Imli and Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) will kidnap her and force Suraj to kill Chakor leaving him helpless. 

OMG! Will Suraj kill Chakor? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not get in touch with the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.  

 

Tags > Colors tv, Udann, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Meera Deosthale, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vikas Bhalla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days