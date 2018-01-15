Suraj to be forced to kill Chakor in Colors’ Udann

The ardent followers of Colors’ popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) recently saw how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has been desperately trying to remind Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) about the relationship they share and that they are a much in-love couple.

Also Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has been trying to harass Chakor by creating obstacles in her already traumatic life.

However, we hear that the forthcoming track of the series has a lot more drama in store. Read on –

As always, our favourite TV characters are celebrating the Makar Sankranti festivities with their audience and as a part of the track, a kite flying contest. In the competition, Imli will lose to Chakor.

Subsequently, Suraj will turn more caring towards Chakor. The festivity will unfold some major drama ahead where Chakor will land up in trouble. Imli and Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) will kidnap her and force Suraj to kill Chakor leaving him helpless.

OMG! Will Suraj kill Chakor? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not get in touch with the actors for a comment.

