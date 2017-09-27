Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular show Udann is grabbing eyeballs with its interesting twists and turns in the ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen how Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has created havoc in the lives of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) by creating mis-understanding between the two.

Now we hear, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness some more twists and turns. Read on -

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, Suraj will doubt Imli, due to some circumstances. He will confornt Imli about Vivaan (Paras Arora) and also keep an eye on her to find out if she has joined hands with Kamal Narayan (Sai Ballal) to plot against Suraj and Chakor."

Will Suraj be able to expose Imli? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.