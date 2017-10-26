Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann is coming up with some interesting twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

The ardent viewers of the series would know how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) have been playing hide and seek with Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla).

Suraj has come to rescue Chakor from the house arrest. Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness some interesting twists in tale.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Suraj will disguise himself as a Sardar and come face to face with Ranvijay. Now Chakor and Suraj will team up against Ranvijay to get him punished for his wrong deeds.”

We tried to get in touch with Vijayendra but he remained unavailable.

Are you guys excited to see Suraj’s new avatar? Do share your thoughts with us.



