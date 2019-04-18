News

Suraj Kakkar bags Colors’ Kavach 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Apr 2019 02:14 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates on Colors’ upcoming show Kavach 2.

We were the first to report about the show coming back with season 2, and we exclusively reportedabout Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame making here come back with the show

(Read here: Sayush Nayyar to play the negative lead in Colors’ Kavach 2; Deepika Singh in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach 2).

Moreover, as per reports, Namik Paul will be seen romancing Deepika Singh.

Now, the latest update is that actor Suraj Kakkar will be a part of the show and will have a pivotal role to play.

A source close to the project informed us that Suraj will play one of the three brothers in the show.

We tried contacting Suraj, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Suraj has done shows like Lajwanti and Piya Albela.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also Read: Namik Paul to enter Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2)

 

Tags > Colors' TV, Kavach, Kavach 2, Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya, Sara Khan, Deepika Singh, Namik Paul, Varun Toorkey, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ek Deewana Tha, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Suraj Kakkar, Lajwanti, Piya Albela, New entry, latest news, latest gossips, TellyChakkar, Balaji Telefilms,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bhagyashree and Sandip Soparrkar Unveils India...

Bhagyashree and Sandip Soparrkar Unveils India Dance Week Season 6 trophy
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days