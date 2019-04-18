Suraj Kakkar bags Colors’ Kavach 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates on Colors’ upcoming show Kavach 2.

We were the first to report about the show coming back with season 2, and we exclusively reportedabout Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame making here come back with the show

Moreover, as per reports, Namik Paul will be seen romancing Deepika Singh.

Now, the latest update is that actor Suraj Kakkar will be a part of the show and will have a pivotal role to play.

A source close to the project informed us that Suraj will play one of the three brothers in the show.

We tried contacting Suraj, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Suraj has done shows like Lajwanti and Piya Albela.

