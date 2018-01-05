Hot Downloads

Suraj to turn caring towards Chakor in Colors' Udann

05 Jan 2018 06:55 PM

Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) going through a painful punishment of whipping himself and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) having an emotional meltdown watching him has generated empathy among the ardent viewers of Colors' popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) 

While Chakor is trying hard to help Suraj regain his memory, the latter, who has been dejecting Chakor, will turn caring towards her. 

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Chakor will save Suraj from some thugs and in this process, she will end up getting bruised. Chakor will then request Suraj to drop her home, which he will dutifully do. 

Is it a beginning of a good sign that Suraj will regain his memory with Chakor's efforts? Well, only time will tell.

