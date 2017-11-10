After crossing all the hurdles, romance is back in the lives of Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) on Colors’ daily Udann.

Chakor and Suraj are already on their way to Azaadgunj in the recent episodes of the series. Now the duo is stuck in a jungle where Chakor and Suraj will end up having some romantic moments together.

TellyChakkar has learned that the upcoming episodes of the daily will have more cute moments for Suraj and Chakor in store!

Our source informs us, “A pregnant Chakor will have craving for spicy food and on the other hand, having no money left to travel back to Azaadgunj, Suraj will decide to turn chef for a day at a dhaba nearby so that he can earn money to get the bus ticket. Suraj will make spicy food for Chakor and feed her with love.”

Amidst Suraj’s efforts to earn money, Chakor will get to witness a new side of him and the duo will share some sweet moments together.

We tried to get in touch with Vijayendra, but he remained unavailable.

Excited already to see their jungle romance? Drop in your comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.