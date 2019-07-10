Surbhi Chandna and Karanvir Bohra to work together?

MUMBAI: The popular actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been wooing the TV audience with his acting chops and good looks for a long time now, has been grabbing headlines for his Bollywood film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The actor plays the lead role in the thriller film.

In Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Karanvir is seen playing the character of Dhruv, who has an obsessive behaviour. In this film, his character is frightening and will definitely scare the audience. Karanvir’s character Dhruv is chasing a celebrity writer Ananya played by actress Priya Banerjee. Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu took to social media and shared a sweet message where Karanvir is interacting with the media and actress Surbhi Chandna is standing by his side.

Teejay wrote in her post that if the fans would like to see Surbhi Chandna and Karanvir Bohra work together. To this, Surbhi replied back by saying she would be interested to work alongside Karanvir Bohra who also happens to be a good friend. Check out the post below.