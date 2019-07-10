News

Surbhi Chandna and Karanvir Bohra to work together?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: The popular actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been wooing the TV audience with his acting chops and good looks for a long time now, has been grabbing headlines for his Bollywood film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The actor plays the lead role in the thriller film.

In Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Karanvir is seen playing the character of Dhruv, who has an obsessive behaviour. In this film, his character is frightening and will definitely scare the audience. Karanvir’s character Dhruv is chasing a celebrity writer Ananya played by actress Priya Banerjee. Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu took to social media and shared a sweet message where Karanvir is interacting with the media and actress Surbhi Chandna is standing by his side.

Teejay wrote in her post that if the fans would like to see Surbhi Chandna and Karanvir Bohra work together. To this, Surbhi replied back by saying she would be interested to work alongside Karanvir Bohra who also happens to be a good friend. Check out the post below.

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Karanvir Bohra, work together, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis...

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis on Dance India Dance sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ambika
Ambika
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days