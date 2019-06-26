Surbhi Chandna approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: We are back another celebrity name who might be seen in the upcoming season of Colors' adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.



TellyChakkar exclusively reported about actors Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Bannerjee, Kavita Kaushik, Adaa Khan, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende, and comedian Balraj Sayal being in talks to participate in the 10th season of KKK.



The latest name that we have heard is of talented actress Surbhi Chandna.



The actress has been approached to participate in the 10th season of KKK. However, we have heard that Surbhi is trying to work out her dates, as she is also busy shooting for her upcoming show, which is the remake of medical drama Sanjivani, on Star Plus.



The actress is playing the lead opposite actor Namit Khanna.



We buzzed Surbhi, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



The contestants of KKK are expected to leave for Bulgaria by July.



Sanjivani is already on floors, and the launch date is yet to be confirmed.



Let's wait and watch if Surbhi manages to take out time for KKK.