News

Surbhi Chandna-Badshah grace Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Khatra Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Audience enjoy the hilarious antics of the team. 

The show’s concept is epic wherein celebs are invited to challenge each other in dares. If they lose, they are punished by the opponent. Yesterday, popular celebs including actress Surbhi Chandna and rapper Badshah shot for the show. Today, Haarsh took to his social media handle and shared a photo with Surbhi and Badshah and teased fans about the upcoming episode of the show. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen sporting a blingy dress with perfect hairstyling and makeup, while Badshah can be seen posing right next to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Aly Goni and Punit J Pathak also were a part of the show.

Haarsh captioned the picture as, “@badboyshah is coming soon on #khatrakhatrakhatra for is विस्फोटक track #ladkipagalhai @officialsurbhic @alygoni @punitjpathakofficial @bharti.laughterqueen.” 

Take a look below:

Tags > Khatra Khatra Khatra, TV screens, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Punit J Pathak, Badshah, Surbhi Chandna,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

past seven days