Surbhi Chandna-Badshah grace Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Audience enjoy the hilarious antics of the team.



The show’s concept is epic wherein celebs are invited to challenge each other in dares. If they lose, they are punished by the opponent. Yesterday, popular celebs including actress Surbhi Chandna and rapper Badshah shot for the show. Today, Haarsh took to his social media handle and shared a photo with Surbhi and Badshah and teased fans about the upcoming episode of the show. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen sporting a blingy dress with perfect hairstyling and makeup, while Badshah can be seen posing right next to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Aly Goni and Punit J Pathak also were a part of the show.



Haarsh captioned the picture as, “@badboyshah is coming soon on #khatrakhatrakhatra for is विस्फोटक track #ladkipagalhai @officialsurbhic @alygoni @punitjpathakofficial @bharti.laughterqueen.”



Take a look below:

