Surbhi Chandna celebrates 14 years of friendship with her girl gang!

MUMBAI: The popular actress Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the role of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz . It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience’s appreciation.

The actress began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety. She later portrayed the roles of Suzanne in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi (Star Plus) and Haya in Qubool Hai (Zee TV). The beguiling beauty leaves no stone unturned to woo her audience with her charm.

Surbhi also gives friendship goals as she is always seen chilling with her friends. Newly, she took to Instagram and shared a picture with her friends. In the picture, she can be seen celebrating 14 years of friendship with her girl gang.

Take a look below: