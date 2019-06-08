Surbhi Chandna chops off her long tresses

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who is known for her portrayal of Haya in Qubool Hai and Annika in Ishqbaaaz, has chopped off her long tresses to get the perfect easy breezy summer look.

The actress is an active social media user. She has a huge fan following and she never fails to update her loyal fans about her whereabouts. She also shares a slice of her life and her fans love her for the same. Her latest pictures and videos have hit the internet, and we must say she is looking stylish in short hair. Yes, to beat the heat, Surbhi has cut her here short. Take a look at the picture and the videos and share your thoughts on Surbhi’s new look.

Speaking about Surbhi’s next project, she will be seen in Sanjivani's second season. The show will also star Namit Khanna. According to the media reports, the actress will be playing a Punjabi girl who comes to Sanivani to prove her parents innocent.