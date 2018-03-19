Home > Tv > Tv News
Surbhi Chandna elated on Ishqbaaaz completing 500 episodes

Mumbai: The challenge for an actor is not only to act but also to get positive feedback from the audience. And the happiness that our TV celebs feel after completing their first 100, 500 or 1000 is a feeling that can’t be described in mere words.

Well, Surbhi Chandna is elated that her show Ishqbaaaz, which airs on Star Plus, has completed airing 500 episodes.

The telly town stunner took it to her Instagram handle and shared her zest with her fans.

Have a look...

TellyChakkar wishes the team of Ishqbaaaz good luck. Keep entertaining!

