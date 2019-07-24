Surbhi Chandna to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on television. The show has been entertaining the audience for more than 10 years now and is still the ruling the TRP charts.

The main leads of the show Moshin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz, will be soon entering the show. As per the track, Naira and Kartik’s son Kairav is critical as he has a blood clot in his brain.

Unfortunately, Kartik and Naira haven’t come face to face yet, but destiny will bring back them together and they will finally meet. Subsequently, Kartik calls Dr. Ishani to operate on Kairav.

And this marks Surbhi’s entry in the show, where she will be seen for one episode to promote her new serial Sanjivani, which will be soon premiere on Star Plus.