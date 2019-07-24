News

Surbhi Chandna to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on television. The show has been entertaining the audience for more than 10 years now and is still the ruling the TRP charts.

The main leads of the show Moshin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz, will be soon entering the show. As per the track, Naira and Kartik’s son Kairav is critical as he has a blood clot in his brain.

Unfortunately, Kartik and Naira haven’t come face to face yet, but destiny will bring back them together and they will finally meet. Subsequently, Kartik calls Dr. Ishani to operate on Kairav.  

And this marks Surbhi’s entry in the show, where she will be seen for one episode to promote her new serial Sanjivani, which will be soon premiere on Star Plus. 

 
Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi...

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra

past seven days