Surbhi Chandna gives Surbhi Jyoti a â€˜NICKNAMEâ€™!

MUMBAI: The television world has become a warmer place, as actors and actresses not only perform their best on screen but also indulge in healthy competition and are on good terms with one another.

Of the many, we find a few even becoming the best of friends. Surbhi Jyoti is one actress who has made quite a lot of friends on the sets of Naagin 3. She also bonds exceptionally well with other actors and actresses in her league, and Surbhi Chandna happens to be one of them.

The two gorgeous ladies are very good friends, and Surbhi Chandna also has nick name for Surbhi Jyoti! She calls her â€˜Koshishâ€™. What's more! She also has a tagline for her: â€˜Koshish â€“ ek ashaâ€™. This is because Surbhi Chandna argues around her, and Surbhi Jyoti doesnâ€™t take her seriously!

