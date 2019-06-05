News

Surbhi Chandna hits a milestone on social media

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and successful faces of television, and the actress rose to fame with her performance as Anika in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. Post the show going off air, the actress seems to be enjoying her life and seems to be in no hurry to return back to television.

Surbhi is quite active on her social media account and keeps posting videos and pictures to keep her fans posted about what she is up to. Popularity on social media is measured by the number of followers you have on your account, and Surbhi has touched 2 million followers on her Instagram account.  

Well, it is time for celebration for Surbhi and her fans.

Check out the post.

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Television, Anika, Star Plus, 2 million followers, Tellychakar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the...

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the sets of Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

past seven days