Surbhi Chandna hits the 2 Million mark on Instagram

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, was last seen playing the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience appreciation.

The actress began her career with a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was later seen in Star Plus’ Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne and Zee TV’s Qubool Hai as Haya.

Surbhi enthrals audience with her acting chops and also fashionable avatars. She looks stunning in anything and everything she wears. Recently, she garnered two million followers on her Instagram account and couldn’t keep calm.

The ravishing diva showed her gratitude to her fans and thanked them for all the love and support. Take a look at her post below!