News

Surbhi Chandna hits the 2 Million mark on Instagram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, was last seen playing the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience appreciation.

The actress began her career with a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was later seen in Star Plus’ Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne and Zee TV’s Qubool Hai as Haya.

Surbhi enthrals audience with her acting chops and also fashionable avatars. She looks stunning in anything and everything she wears. Recently, she garnered two million followers on her Instagram account and couldn’t keep calm.

The ravishing diva showed her gratitude to her fans and thanked them for all the love and support. Take a look at her post below! 

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Zee TV, 2 Million, Ishqbaaaz, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

past seven days