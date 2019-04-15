News

Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh have gala reunion together

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 03:33 PM

MUMBAI: In the glamour industry, stories of strong friendship are rare. However, there are some actors who have developed a strong bond in this very industry, and they prove that strong friendship does exist. Speaking about such friends, the actresses who deserve special mention are Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivasta, and Shrenu Parikh.

Surbhi, Mansi, and Shrenu were part of the popular show, Ishqbaaaz. The show premiered in 2016 and became an instant hit among the television viewers. It went off air this year. The show ended, but the friendship between these girls did not die away. Out of sight, out of mind was never the case with them. In fact, whenever they get time, they meet and have fun. Yesterday, they met again and their video of partying together is going viral on social media.

The trio can be seen having a gala time at a food joint along with some friends and grooving to the rhythm of the popular song Lamborghini.

Check out their video right here:

Tags > friendship, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivasta, Shrenu Parikh, Ishqbaaaz, Friends, Lamborghini, Girls, video, viral, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days