Surbhi Chandna to play double role in Ishqbaaaz

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2018

Actress Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing a double role in an upcoming track of Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz. She says it will bring comic relief.

As per the current track, the viewers will see a twist of events wherein Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) will be seen shooting Annika (Surbhi) with a gun. 

But that won't end the track here as the makers have decided to introduce Anika's lookalike. 

"The initial phase of Anika has always been my favourite when she was elegant yet quirky. Anika has become more poised, more so after her marriage with Shivaay," Surbhi said in a statement. 

"And now, this lookalike will be the complete opposite of what Anika has been. You can say, she will be highly inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from Josh. The character will be more funloving and will have a comic touch to it," she added. 

(Source: IANS) 

