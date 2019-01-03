News

Surbhi Chandna receives warm welcome from fans as she returns from London

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Anika in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, is immensely loved by her loyal fans. The actress was in London for an award show. She continued her stay until the beginning of the new year.

She also made sure to update her fans on a regular basis and remain in touch with them via her social media pages. And now that she has returned from London, her fans gave her the warmest welcome.

Showering their love on the actress, her beloved fans took to Twitter and went on to trend #WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Tags > Ishqbaaaz, Star Plus, #WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna, New Year, Television actress, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in...

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with her family
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days