Surbhi Chandna receives warm welcome from fans as she returns from London

MUMBAI: Television actress Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Anika in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, is immensely loved by her loyal fans. The actress was in London for an award show. She continued her stay until the beginning of the new year.

She also made sure to update her fans on a regular basis and remain in touch with them via her social media pages. And now that she has returned from London, her fans gave her the warmest welcome.

Showering their love on the actress, her beloved fans took to Twitter and went on to trend #WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Isko pyaar kehte hai...Shuddh Desi Pyaar Hai Aapse Hme @SurbhiChandna



Lets Dance



Top 1 pe trend ho rha..#WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/P5hDtTnDCv — Ankita(@Call_me_Anki) January 2, 2019

My mom just switch the TV off coz she is like dus baje TV pe kuch khidkitod nhi hai #WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna — No Surbhi No Ishqbaaaz (@rukaiyaabdulsh3) January 2, 2019

Dear @TwitterIndia award Ishqbaaaz fandom for doing maximum trends in the year 2018



PS: We hope to continue this on 2019 too. Thank you.#WelcomeBackSurbhiChandna — AkZ (@akzcreations) January 2, 2019