Surbhi Chandna shares her makeup tutorial on social media

MUMBAI: Surbhi is one the most loved television stars, and the actress rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz.

Surbhi had grabbed the headlines a few months ago as she had quit the show. She didn’t want to play a mother on screen. Subsequently, the actress was replaced on the show by debutant Manjiri Pupala.

The actress has shared a video where she has shown the makeup process she used to follow when she was a part of the show. She asked her fans that if they want more videos like this. The process seems to be a tough one, and we can clearly see how much it takes for an actor to become a character.