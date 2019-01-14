Surbhi Chandna shares her makeup tutorial on social media

MUMBAI: Surbhi is one the most loved television stars, and the actress rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz.
Surbhi had grabbed the headlines a few months ago as she had quit the show. She didn’t want to play a mother on screen. Subsequently, the actress was replaced on the show by debutant Manjiri Pupala.
The actress has shared a video where she has shown the makeup process she used to follow when she was a part of the show. She asked her fans that if they want more videos like this. The process seems to be a tough one, and we can clearly see how much it takes for an actor to become a character.
MAKE-UP as you WAKE-UP Tutorial of one my looks. ENJOY and if you think i should make more of these get back to me on my comment box .. would love to know what you guys think MISS my A team - THIS FAB UNIT OF TWO Makeup - @patwaganesh Hair - @binita.jaiswal.3192 Special Appearance @siddhi_karkhanis Ki BODY @rajcharlesimran
