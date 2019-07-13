Surbhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani 2 TEASER is OUT

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is one of the much-awaited shows of the year. It stars Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Bahl and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Sanjivani 2 is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. The show will hit the television screens soon.

And now, here is the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming medical drama. The makers just gave a sneak peek into the show with the iconic music playing in the background.

The makers captioned it as, “Our doctors from #Sanjivani are all set to make way to your hearts!”

Take a look:

