MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who was seen portraying the role of Anika in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz, shared on her social media page that 2018 was a great year for her. She thanked her fans and well-wishers for silently inspiring her.



The television actress took to Instagram, shared a picture of herself, and wrote, ‘With those sparkly eyes looking ahead to another great year and wishing you all the same. thankyou for walking along through the year and silently inspiring me .. I cannot put in words what a spectacular year it has been for me this is to everybody who is reading this i wish you great health , unimaginable happiness, success and may you achieve everything you desire #2018to2019.’



Take a look at her post below.