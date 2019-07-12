Surbhi Chandna thanks Vikas Gupta for THIS

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna and Vikas Gupta are two popular television personalities. The two are known for their work on the small screen.

The duo respect each other and has mutual admiration for the work they have done and of course, at the same time, they also share a great bond that doesn't date long back, but well, it is quite closely knit. They always supported each other at their tough times, and their friendship has just come out of nowhere but it is definitely here to say and they keep proving that from time to time.

Recently, when Surbhi's transformation was being highlighted online, Vikas went on to say "It’s not transformation. @SurbhiChandna evolution. The first time I saw her on #Quboolhai and she was this beautiful girl and now she has evolved into this stunning woman and gorgeous human being." And while these are some of the kindest words anyone could have said, Surbhi agreed just as much and said, "This is the sweetest the most genuine remark i have heard in a long time VG.. thankyou for being you #loveyouVG."