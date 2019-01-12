Surbhi Chandna is the first love of Ishqbaaaz fans, says Manjiri Pupala

: Manjiri Pupala, who currently plays the female lead in the Star Plus' hit series Ishqbaaaz, says that Surbhi Chandna is like the first love of the fans of the show. She loved Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi’s chemistry, and she feels that they are a ‘made for each other’ onscreen couple.For the uninitiated, Ishqbaaaz recently took a generation leap. Post the leap, only Nakuul has continued to be a part of the show. Now, he essays the role of Shivaay (Nakuul) and Annika (Surbhi)’s son, Shivaansh Singh Oberoi, who is a rockstar. Newbie Manjiri has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Nakuul. She plays the role of Aditi Deshmukh in the show. Nakuul and Surbhi were so loved as a pair in the show that some fans are upset with the new pairing. However, Manjiri totally understands their emotions.Speaking about Surbhi, Manjiri said to an entertainment portal, 'I have taken it as a new show, and I feel the fans who are missing her are totally right because she's like the first love for them, and it's hard to forget your first love. So, I truly understand their love for her and it doesn't offend me at all.'

'In fact, I have seen a lot of episodes of Ishqbaaaz and I absolutely loved their chemistry. It's like they're made for each other and I have a lot of respect for the amount of entertainment and magic they have catered to the audience,' she further added.The makers of the show, as per reports, are looking for a second female lead.