News

Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, Keith Sequeira look cool as they attend screening of Aladdin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 04:26 PM

MUMBAI: The fantasy film Aladdin is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it happens to be a live action adaptation of the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. It stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith in the lead roles.

Aladdin is all set to hit the theatres on 24 May 2019.

Recently, a special screening of the film was held in the city. Many popular television actors attended the screening. Some of the actors who were present include Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, and Keith Sequeira to name a few.

Nakuul was accompanied by his wife Jankee Parekh, and the duo looked cool together. The actor sported a black and white tee which he teamed up with white bottoms, while Jankee wore pink top and blue denims. Keith too was spotted along with his wife Rochelle Rao. He wore a blue check shirt along with a pair denims, while Rochelle wore a green top along with a multi coloured skirt. Surbhi and Vikas also looked stylish at the screening. Surbhi wore a black top along with blue denims and a pair of light shaded shoes, while Vikas sported a black tee teamed up with a red shirt and black bottoms and red casual shoes.

Check out their pictures right here:

 

Tags > Aladdin, Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, Keith Sequeira, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's...

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's special screening!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani

past seven days