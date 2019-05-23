Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, Keith Sequeira look cool as they attend screening of Aladdin

MUMBAI: The fantasy film Aladdin is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it happens to be a live action adaptation of the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. It stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith in the lead roles.

Aladdin is all set to hit the theatres on 24 May 2019.

Recently, a special screening of the film was held in the city. Many popular television actors attended the screening. Some of the actors who were present include Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, and Keith Sequeira to name a few.

Nakuul was accompanied by his wife Jankee Parekh, and the duo looked cool together. The actor sported a black and white tee which he teamed up with white bottoms, while Jankee wore pink top and blue denims. Keith too was spotted along with his wife Rochelle Rao. He wore a blue check shirt along with a pair denims, while Rochelle wore a green top along with a multi coloured skirt. Surbhi and Vikas also looked stylish at the screening. Surbhi wore a black top along with blue denims and a pair of light shaded shoes, while Vikas sported a black tee teamed up with a red shirt and black bottoms and red casual shoes.

