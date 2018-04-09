Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Surbhi to get arrested in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2018 05:11 PM

Mumbai: High voltage drama is expected in the coming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

TellyChakkar had already informed the readers that in the coming episodes, after Soumya (Rubina Dilaik)’s failure to accomplish the challenges given by Harman (Vivian Dsena), the latter will be announcing his marriage with Jasleen (Amrita Prakash).

Now we hear that in the coming episodes of Shakti, the viewers will witness the family celebrating the festival of Baisakhi and there will be a merger episode with Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Udann in which Pragya (Neha Bagga) and Imli (Vidhi Pandya) will be joining in the celebration to bring in some major drama.

Our source informs us that Varun (Lakshya Handa), who wants Harman and Jasleen’s wedding to happen at any cost, will trap Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) in a fake theft case and get her arrested so that she doesn’t succeed in stopping Harman from marrying Jasleen.

There will be drama amidst celebration that will keep the viewers hooked to the screen for sure.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Tags > Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Colors tv, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Neha Bagga, Vidhi Pandya, Lakshya Handa, Udann,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aishwarya Rai felicitated with 'Woman of...

Aishwarya Rai felicitated with 'Woman of Substance' title
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days