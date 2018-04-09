Surbhi to get arrested in Colors’ Shakti

Mumbai: High voltage drama is expected in the coming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

TellyChakkar had already informed the readers that in the coming episodes, after Soumya (Rubina Dilaik)’s failure to accomplish the challenges given by Harman (Vivian Dsena), the latter will be announcing his marriage with Jasleen (Amrita Prakash).

Now we hear that in the coming episodes of Shakti, the viewers will witness the family celebrating the festival of Baisakhi and there will be a merger episode with Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Udann in which Pragya (Neha Bagga) and Imli (Vidhi Pandya) will be joining in the celebration to bring in some major drama.

Our source informs us that Varun (Lakshya Handa), who wants Harman and Jasleen’s wedding to happen at any cost, will trap Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) in a fake theft case and get her arrested so that she doesn’t succeed in stopping Harman from marrying Jasleen.

There will be drama amidst celebration that will keep the viewers hooked to the screen for sure.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

