News

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri’s on-screen CHEMISTRY is being ‘MISSED’, say our poll results

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: Naagin 3, just like its previous seasons, was one of the biggest hits of television.

The supernatural show, which saw Mouni Roy–Arjun Bijlani and Mouni–Karanvir Bohra as the leads in the first and the second season respectively, introduced a fresh pairing in the form of Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the last installment.

The show has gone off-air but is being missed because of the content it provided.

We asked the audience if they miss watching Surbhi and Pearl’s on-screen chemistry, and according to our poll results, 86 percent of the audience voted stating that they miss them a lot, while a mere 14 percent of our readers mentioned that they will not miss the two actors' on-screen chemistry.  

Well, Surbhi and Pearl created quite a liking in the hearts of the viewers, and the audience definitely cannot wait to watch Surbhi and Pearl liven up the screens once again!

Send your love for Surbhi and Pearl in the comments section below, and don’t forget to share and like the article on your social media handles.

Tags > Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Mouni Roy–Arjun Bijlani, Mouni–Karanvir Bohra, Instagram, Poll Story, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the...

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the sets of Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days