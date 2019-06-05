Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri’s on-screen CHEMISTRY is being ‘MISSED’, say our poll results

MUMBAI: Naagin 3, just like its previous seasons, was one of the biggest hits of television.

The supernatural show, which saw Mouni Roy–Arjun Bijlani and Mouni–Karanvir Bohra as the leads in the first and the second season respectively, introduced a fresh pairing in the form of Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the last installment.

The show has gone off-air but is being missed because of the content it provided.

We asked the audience if they miss watching Surbhi and Pearl’s on-screen chemistry, and according to our poll results, 86 percent of the audience voted stating that they miss them a lot, while a mere 14 percent of our readers mentioned that they will not miss the two actors' on-screen chemistry.

Well, Surbhi and Pearl created quite a liking in the hearts of the viewers, and the audience definitely cannot wait to watch Surbhi and Pearl liven up the screens once again!

