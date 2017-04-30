Hot Downloads

Surbhi Jyoti in a ‘new’ avatar in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2017 09:15 AM

The weekend thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, truly keeps its audience on the edge of their seats!

Recently, Tellychakkar.com had reported about Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) dying mysteriously. And the onus of her death, would have come on Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim).

Now, in tonight’s episode, Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar), who believes that Abhimanyu has murdered his sister will summon the police.

Shared a source, “As the cops would try to find evidence, Abhimanyu on his part would be seen destroying them secretly. But sadly, he will not be able to complete his task, and with the fear of being jailed, he will flee from the city.”

And here comes the twist.

While on the train, he will meet a girl called Chamki who will be Geetanjali’s look alike. Though she will have the same face, she will be completely different from Geetanjali as a person. She will be a tribal banjara girl.

Haila!!!

He will follow the girl to the mela and in order to her attention he will volunteer to be her target while she will throw knives at him, blindfolded.

Seems like it is going to be some really exciting times ahead!

Catch the episode tonight and do let us know how you found it!!

We tried reaching the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.

