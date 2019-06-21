Surbhi Jyoti often does this!

MUMBAI: Talk about TV town beauties, actress Surbhi Jyoti’s name is bound to pop up in your mind. She is quite a popular face and is known for her portrayal of Zoya opposite Karan Singh Grover in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai.

The gorgeous lady is a stunner in the true sense. The actress was last seen acing her role as Bela opposite Peral V Puri in Colors’ popular supernatural drama, Naagin. The fans loved their chemistry and the bond between the on-screen couple.

It won’t be incorrect to say that Surbhi’s looks and sense of style are to die for. The actress enjoys a huge following on social media and loves sharing a slice of her life with her Instafam.

The actress loves travelling and exploring new places, and recently, she was seen travelling and enjoying the time of her life in Uttarakhand.

Check out her post below: