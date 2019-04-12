Surbhi Jyoti turns hairstylist for mastermind Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is ruling the television screens these days with her performance as Bela in the serial Naagin 3. The actress is of the most popular and loved ones on television. Surbhi rose to fame with her performance as Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai.

The shoot for the next season of Box Cricket League has begun, and the stars are already having a fun time on the show. Recently Pearl Puri, who is the main protagonist of Naagin 3, shared a video where you can see Surbhi styling Vikas Gupta’s hair. Everyone then starts to tease her by calling her Hair Didi.

Check the post here.