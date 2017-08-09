The sassy and scintillating Surbhi Jyoti, who is still remembered for her character Zoya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai, will be soon seen in a TV show.

The beautiful actress, who was last seen in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and will soon tickle funny bones of viewers with &TV’s Comedy Dangal, will also feature in Colors’ newly launched detective drama ‘Dev’ (Peninsula Pictures).

The show features Ashish Chowdhry playing the title role while Sumona Chakravarti and Puja Bannerjee are seen in the female leads.

According to our sources, Surbhi will be part of the show for an episode. She is roped in to play the character of lawyer.

We buzzed Surbhi but she remained unavailable to comment.

