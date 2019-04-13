News

Surbhi Shukla joins the cast of Trouble Makers’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Apr 2019 12:40 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar.com has been in forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ upcoming show, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, produced by Trouble Makers Production.

We exclusively reported about Satyajeet Dubey bagging the lead role in the show.

(Read here: Satyajeet to play the lead in Trouble Maker’s next; Sonal and Krissan in the race to play the female protagonist)

According to reports, Riya Sharma, Abhishek Awasthy, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, and Nitesh Pandey will be a part of this periodic comedy show.   

Now, the latest update is that, pretty actress Surbhi Shukla will also join the cast of the show. The actress was earlier seen in shows like Devon ke Dev Mahadev, Akhbar Birbal, and Savitri.

A source close to the project said, “Surbhi will be seen majorly with Rajesh Kumar’s character in the show.”      

We tried to contact Surbhi, but she remained unavailable for comment.

