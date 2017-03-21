Surbhi steals Sharad’s vanity!

Star Plus’ weekend thriller show, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, is winning hearts all over with its stellar cast and intriguing story line. While the actors are are working day in and day out to make the show a huge success, they are equally drained out by the end of the day after a hectic shooting schedule.

Surbhi Jyoti who is touted as Gitanjali, the lead actress of the show has been juggling with her tough schedule shooting at different locations for her multiple scenes. While gambling with her time, the actress has been stealing a nap or two on the sets whenever she can. In a recent shoot where the actress was shooting on the sets of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, in her lunch break she thought of stealing nap again until her next shot. When Surbhi entered her vanity van, she noticed something really fishy, after resting for 5 minutes she realized her AC was non-functional. The actress quickly went outside and explored for her next best option when she noticed there is no one outside Sharad Kelkar’s vanity as he was in a shot. The actress sneaked up in Sharad’s vanity and quietly dozed off until someone came and woke her up.

After a long while, Sharad came in and noticed Surbhi quietly napping and he took an opportunity to click a picture while Surbhi stole her Vanity! “I’m very embarrassed but I am a sleepy head! I sleep as much as I can whenever I can to revitalize my energy. So I grabbed the opportunity as my vanity was in a bad shape”

