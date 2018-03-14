Home > Tv > Tv News
Surbhi turns teacher on the set of Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai:Actress Surbhi Chandna utilizes her free time to teach a nine-year-old on the sets of Ishqbaaaz.

The child actor Aayudh has joined the cast of the Star Plus show. 

"I love children and even when my on-screen brother Sahil comes on set, I teach him as well whenever we have time in between shots. Aayudh is a very sweet child. Whenever I am free, we spend time and I help him complete his homework," Surbhi said in a statement.

Aayudh's character claims to be the son of one of the Oberoi brothers; Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra. 

(Source: IANS) 

