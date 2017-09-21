It is time to pop up the champagne and cut a cake as it happens to be the birthday of the beautiful lass Mansi Srivastava.

The charming damsel, who is popularly known as Bhavya from Ishqbaaaz these days, is working on her birthday and she is happy about it.

In a chat with TellyChakkar.com, the birthday girl shared, “I am really happy to work on my birthday. I will definitely celebrate D-day with Mohit (Abrol) and my Ishqbaaaz cast in a lounge. Also, I feel very proud as I share my birthday with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor. I simply love her.”

When asked about the person who wished her first, she replied, “Well, Shrenu (Parikh) wished me in advance but Surbhi (Chandna) wished me exactly at 12AM last night. Mohit and my family surprised me with a cake.”

Talking about her ideal birthday, she said, “I wish to have a birthday on a beach with my close set of friends and family.”

Birthdays are incomplete without gifts so what has she received? Quipped she, “Actually I like gifting, in fact I gifted myself two pairs of sunglasses.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes you a lovely birthday Mansi, have fun!