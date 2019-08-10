Surekha Sikri wins the national award; Smita Bansal congratulates her

MUMBAI: Surekha Sikri is one of the most loved film and TV actresses. The veteran actress has won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role of a grandmother in Badhaai Ho and congratulatory messages have been pouring in.



This is Surekha’s third national award. Sikri had bagged her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the 1998 film Tamas, the second for 1995 film Mammo and the third for 2018 film Badhaai Ho.



Her Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal congratulated her on her big win. She wrote, “So blessed to have shared screen space with her. A fantastic actor and even better human being.”



Take a look below: