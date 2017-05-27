Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Suresh Wadkar goes gaga over ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 11:45 AM

Singer Suresh Wadkar was happy when he saw young aspiring singers performing on popular children singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6".

Wadkar was surprised when he saw Kolkata-based Shreyan Bhattacharya's performance on his song "Aye zindagi gale lagale" and commented that the child sang better than him.

"Hearing you sing my song, I am convinced that you sang it better than me. These kids do not look like they are from this world and they possess built-in expressions which come effortlessly during their performances," Wadkar said in a statement.

He appreciated the channel for "searching this phenomenal talent" and for "giving them such a big platform to showcase their skills".

"I thoroughly enjoyed all the performances and must say they are phenomenally talented and have a long way to go," he added.

The episode of the Zee TV show will be aired on Sunday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Suresh Wadkar, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6, Zee TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top