Suresh Wadkar goes gaga over ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' kids

Singer Suresh Wadkar was happy when he saw young aspiring singers performing on popular children singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6".

Wadkar was surprised when he saw Kolkata-based Shreyan Bhattacharya's performance on his song "Aye zindagi gale lagale" and commented that the child sang better than him.

"Hearing you sing my song, I am convinced that you sang it better than me. These kids do not look like they are from this world and they possess built-in expressions which come effortlessly during their performances," Wadkar said in a statement.

He appreciated the channel for "searching this phenomenal talent" and for "giving them such a big platform to showcase their skills".

"I thoroughly enjoyed all the performances and must say they are phenomenally talented and have a long way to go," he added.

The episode of the Zee TV show will be aired on Sunday.

(Source: IANS)