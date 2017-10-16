In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss, Salman was seen having a conversation with the padosi contestants, where he mentioned that the padosis, as a result of their inefficient performance in the secret task assigned to them, have lost a golden chance of gaining immunity for a very long time. The chances of Bigg Boss letting go of a blunder are very slim. In today’s episode, there is a surprise in store for the contestants – an eviction is on the charts. One of the padosi contestants - Mehjabi, Sabyasachi, Lucinda and Luv - will be voted out.

The surprise eviction will take place in a very interesting ‘andaaz’. Flasks with liquid of different colors will be assigned to each padosi. Each one of the contestants will be seen breaking the flask assigned to the one they wish to evict from the house. This is the first time that padosis will be going through the stress of eviction and each one of them will have a stiff time convincing the ‘ghar waale’ not to plunge their flask into the drum filled with rocks.

As the padosis try to save themselves from nominations, Akash composes a rap on their dreadful situation. On the other hand, Hina and Vikas, who were not on talking terms, sit together and clear all their misunderstandings. Vikas tells her that each contestant in the house is trying to put a wedge in their friendship. VIkas suggests that they should pretend to be at each other’s necks so that they can understand the game that every other contestant is playing. Will Hina join hands with Vikas?

