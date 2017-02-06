Hot Downloads

News

'Surrogacy’ track in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 01:39 PM

Star Plus’ popular show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) will soon churn out a ‘surrogacy’ track!! 

Do you have strange expressions on your faces? Wondering where this has come from? 

Well, this will be the next surprise track that will shock the viewers!!

As we know, the show will soon witness new entries in the form of a couple, to be played by Vineet Raina and Adaa Khan (Ahana). 

Well, news coming in is that Naina (Drashti Dhami) will soon be overwhelmed and upset with the problems that engulf the couple. Their main concern of not able to get a biological kid will hurt Naina all the more. And the new track will open up wherein Naina will consent to being the surrogate mother to Ahana’s kid!!

OMG!!                                                              

So how will Naina’s decision upset the apple cart of Raghav (Arjun Bijlani)?

We hear that Naina who is on the threshold of getting divorced from Raghav will want to help out the couple. However, she will keep the entire surrogacy fact hidden from Raghav. 

Aww!!

Will Naina’s big decision hamper her good future with Raghav? 

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space for more updates.

