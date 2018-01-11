Home > Tv > Tv News
Surveen Chawla: Being married doesn't make one less sexy

11 Jan 2018

Actress Surveen Chawla who surprised everyone by unveiling her married status after keeping it under the wrap for two years, says she in a way, purposely did that to break the myth of married women in the entertainment industry. She believes that marital status of a woman can never affect her beauty and professionalism.

The actress, who will soon to be seen in the upcoming digital series "Haq Se", was present here on Wednesday at the trailer launch of the show along with the star cast and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Asked what made her keep the marriage a secret affair, Surveen replied, "Well, I wanted to break the myth and I wanted to take time to be prepared about saying it. Being a part of this (entertainment) industry, we are conditioned in a certain way. Now you guys tell me, in two years when you people have seen me, have you found any difference?"

(Also Read: Surveen Chawla's fairy tale wedding!)

"I strongly believe that being married has nothing to do with my profession. It does not make me less beautiful, less charming or sexy. Being married does not make me a less artiste or a professional. I am an entertainer; I will entertain you, irrespective of my marital status. That should matter," she added.

Director Ken Ghosh, actor Rajeev Khandelwal, Rukhsar, Simon Singh, Pavail Gulati, Aanchal Sharma among others were also present at the event.

(Source: IANS)


