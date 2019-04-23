Surveen Chawla chooses Anurag Kashyap as Eva's Godfather

MUMBAI: Celeb babies are ruling tinsel town these days and how! They are an obsession all over social media. This trend started off with Taimur Ali Khan ruling the internet with his pictures.



Ever since Taimur has become a sensation, we can’t help but get swayed by any news related to a celeb baby. Many of our favorite celebrities have recently embraced motherhood: Neha Dhupia, Sania Mirza, Rukmini Sahay, and others. The latest addition in this list is 34-year-old Parched actress, Surveen Chawla.



Surveen and her husband Akshay embraced parenthood on April 15th, 2019, when she delivered her first baby, a girl whom they named Eva.



The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of Eva and beautifully captioned it, 'We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva.'



Well, in a country like India, once a baby is born there are a lot of rituals like the naming ceremony, but there is one thing that is a Western concept: giving the baby a Godfather and a Godmother.



Surveen has chosen ace director Anurag Kashyap as Eva’s Godfather! Anurag, who has previously worked with Surveen in his film Ugly, took to Instagram to share the following picture and wrote, 'Eva and her Godfather @surveenchawla @akshaythakker'. Surveen commented on Anurag Kashyap’s post and simply wrote, 'Rightfully @anuragkashyap10', followed by flying hearts emoji.



Check out the post here.