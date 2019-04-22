News

Surveen Chawla looks pretty as she leaves the hospital with her newborn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: Surveen Chawla is on cloud nine as recently, she welcomed her little bundle of joy.

The actress, who is known for films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, and Parched, tied the knot with Akshay Thakker in July 2015. She delivered a baby girl on 15th April.  The couple has named their daughter, Eva.  

On 21st April, Surveen was discharged from the hospital. As she stepped out of the hospital along with her hubby and newborn, she was clicked by photographs.

Clad in a pretty white short dress which she teamed up with white sneakers, Surveen looked beautiful in the pictures.

Take a look at the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

Hearty congratulations to #surveenchawla

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

We wish the couple and their little bundle of joy lots of love and happiness! 

