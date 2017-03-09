Suryadev to see Chandradev as a perfect suitor for his daughter in Colors’ Shani

The entry of actor Raj Singh in Colors’ popular show Karamphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) will now open up a new track wherein Suryadev (Salil Ankola) will see Chandradev to be the perfect suitor for his daughter Yami (Drisha Kalyani).

This will open up a new phase in the story line wherein while Surya dev will want Yami to marry Chandradev, he will be opposed by Shani (Kartikey Malviya), Yami and Sanghya (Juhi Parmar).

Will Chandra Dev convince Surya Dev for this alliance?

When contacted Raj Singh told us, “Well I have only heard of this track. But I am not quite sure as I have not started shooting for the sequence.”

We hear that this track will open up in the coming week...

Watch this space for more updates.